Iraq reports 2,000 fires per month

Iraq has reported around 2,000 fire incidents in the country every month.

"More than 6,000 fires were registered in Iraq except for the Kurdish region since the beginning of this year," Nawwaf Shaker, a spokesman for the civil defense directorate, told the state news agency INA.

He blamed the fires for the negligence of safety measures.

"Efforts are underway to amend the civil defense law to give more powers to the directorate to take action in case of failure to abide by safety measures," he added.

Fires are common in Iraq for reasons ranging from unstable electricity supply to negligence of safety measures.