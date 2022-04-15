'Light at the end of the tunnel': UN envoy says Yemen truce holding

UN special envoy Hans Grundberg gives a press conference at Sanaa's international airport before his departure from the Yemeni capital (AFP)

UN Special Envoy for Yemen , Hans Grundberg , said Thursday that the truce in the Yemeni war is "broadly" holding, which offers a moment of respite for Yemenis and a possibility to pursue peace.

"Now I am pleased to tell you that there is light at the end of the tunnel," Grundberg said at a UN Security Council briefing.

Earlier this month, Grundberg managed to strike a two-month truce between Houthi rebels and the Yemeni government to end the eight-year conflict.

"The first nationwide truce in six years. The truce commenced with the start of the holy month of Ramadan and includes provisions to improve the freedom of movement of goods and civilian men, women and children," said Grundberg.

He cautioned that the truce needs continued commitment from the parties and the international community to be able to hold and become a turning point in peace.

Yemen has been engulfed by violence and instability since 2014, when Iran-aligned Houthi rebels captured much of the country, including the capital, Sanaa .