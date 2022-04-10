Israeli forces shoot dead Palestinian woman in occupied West Bank - ministry

A Palestinian woman was shot dead by Israeli forces near the southern West Bank city of Bethlehem on Sunday, the Palestinian health ministry said.



The Palestinian health ministry said the woman, aged in her 40s, died after she suffered a torn artery and massive blood loss.

According to eyewitnesses, Israeli soldiers opened fire on the woman while walking near Husan village, west of Bethlehem , and was rushed to hospital where she breathed her last.

The state news agency Wafa identified the woman as Ghada Ibrahim Sbatein , a mother of six.





