Turkish Embassy in Tel Aviv denounces 'terrorist' attack in Israel

The Turkish Embassy in Tel Aviv on Friday condemned a deadly attack in the Israeli capital that left two people dead and nine others injured.

"We condemn the terrorist attack that took place on the night of 7 April in Tel Aviv. We are concerned about the recent increase in such attacks," the embassy tweeted.

Turkey extended its condolences to the families of those killed in the attack, as well as to the government and people of Israel , and wishes the injured a speedy recovery, the embassy added.

Two people were killed in a shooting on Tel Aviv's central Dizengoff Street on Thursday evening.

A Palestinian youth who purportedly carried out the shooting attack was killed by Israeli forces, Israeli media said, citing the General Security Service (Shin Bet).