2 Israeli police killed in shooting attack in northern city of Hadera

At least two Israeli police officers were killed and three injured in a shooting attack in the northern Israeli city of Hadera on Sunday, according to the Israeli police.

The two attackers were shot dead by police, and the injured police officers were taken to the hospital.

"Luckily, our police managed to neutralize the attackers and prevent a bigger terrorist attack." Israeli police spokesperson Eli Levy told the Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation (KAN).

The statement gave no further information on the identities of the attackers.