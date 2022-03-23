Somalia: Eight dead in fighting with al-Shabaab at Mogadishu airport

Eight people were reported dead on Wednesday after extremist attackers forced their way into Mogadishu's airport, according to Somali officials.



Police said al-Shabaab militants dressed in military uniforms had gained entry to the airport, which is situated in the heavily fortified "Green Zone." Called Halane Camp, the area is also home to embassies and government institutions.



The attackers began shooting indiscriminately at one of the entrances to the site, a police officer, Mohamed Dahir, told dpa.



Two of the dead were attackers. Of the other six, five were foreigners.



Al-Shabaab claimed responsibility for the attack via the Andalus radio station.



Somalia is currently on edge because elections, already postponed several times, are under way.



The country of around 16 million, situated on the Horn of Africa, has been plagued by violence at the hands of al-Shabaab for years. The terrorist group, which controls vast swathes of land in the south and central regions, frequently attacks security forces and civilians.