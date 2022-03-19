Libya’s electoral body says ready to hold polls once deal reached

Libya's electoral body said Saturday it is ready to conduct elections once a political agreement is reached.

US Ambassador Richard Norland met with Imad al-Sayeh, the head of Libya's High National Election Commission (HNEC), to discuss developments in the crisis-stricken country.

"It was encouraging to hear Dr. al-Sayeh confirm HNEC's readiness to conduct elections once a political agreement has been reached on the way ahead," an embassy statement quoted Norland as saying.

The US diplomat said the joint committee of the House of Representatives (parliament) and the High Council of State proposed by UN adviser Stephanie Williams "represents the next practical step toward this goal, and we urge all sides to support this process."

As a result of differences about electoral laws and the role of the judiciary in the electoral process, Libya could not hold presidential and parliamentary elections scheduled for Dec. 24, 2021.

On March 4, Williams called on the House of Representatives and the High Council of State, which acts as a senate, to nominate delegates for "a joint committee dedicated to developing a consensual basis."

Several Libyan lawmakers, however, came out to criticize the proposal, accusing the UN adviser of seeking to divide the country.

Opponents argue that Williams' proposal bypassed a constitutional amendment recently approved by the Libyan parliament on forming a panel to make constitutional amendments.

The situation escalated in Libya earlier this month after the parliament gave confidence to a new government headed by former Interior Minister Fathi Bashagha while Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh insists on continuing with his post and duties as prime minister.