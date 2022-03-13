MULTIPLE ROCKETS FALL IN NORTHERN IRAQS ERBIL

Multiple rockets struck Iraq's northern Kurdish regional capital Erbil on Sunday, officials said.



Kurdish officials said several rockets hit the area, but only caused property damage .



According to official information, no one was injured in the attacks, Iraq's state news agency INA reported.



It was not immediately clear whether the missiles were aimed at the US Consulate or the Erbil Airport.



No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack.

Missile atacks on Iraq's northern Kurdish regional capital of Erbil were aimed at "secret Israeli bases ", an Iranian state-TV correspondent based in Iraq said on Sunday.

A dozen ballistic missiles launched from outside Iraq struck Erbil earlier in the day, Kurdish officials said, adding there were no casualties.