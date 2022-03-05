Hamas slams Australia over ‘terrorist’ label

Palestinian resistance group Hamas has condemned an Australian decision labelling the movement as a "terrorist organization".
On Friday, Australia listed Hamas as a "terrorist" organization, terming the move as "a deterrent to political and religious violence."
"We strongly condemn the decision of the Australian government," senior Hamas member Izzat al-Rishq said in a statement.
He added that the decision was based on "inaccurate understanding of the history and reality of the Palestinian people, who are under occupation."
For two decades, Australia had labelled Hamas's armed wing, the Ezzeddlin al-Qassam Brigades, as a terrorist organization, but now it upgraded the listing to include the whole movement.
Hamas rules the Gaza Strip since 2007.