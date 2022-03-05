Hamas slams Australia over ‘terrorist’ label

Palestinian resistance group Hamas has condemned an Australian decision labelling the movement as a "terrorist organization".

On Friday, Australia listed Hamas as a "terrorist" organization, terming the move as "a deterrent to political and religious violence."

"We strongly condemn the decision of the Australian government," senior Hamas member Izzat al-Rishq said in a statement.

He added that the decision was based on " inaccurate understanding of the history and reality of the Palestinian people, who are under occupation."

For two decades, Australia had labelled Hamas's armed wing, the Ezzeddlin al-Qassam Brigades, as a terrorist organization, but now it upgraded the listing to include the whole movement.

