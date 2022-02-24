Clashes erupt between Afghan Taliban, Pakistani forces at major border crossing

Clashes between Pakistani security forces and Afghan Taliban were reported at the Wesh-Chaman border crossing, a Taliban spokesman said Thursday.

The first was reportedly opened by Pakistani forces, Zabihullah Mujahid said on Twitter.

"Leaders on both sides have been briefed and the situation is now under control. We will conduct a comprehensive investigation into the incident," he said.

Mujahid did not provide details about casualties.

According to the Afghan media organization, TOLO, at least one person was killed and 20 others injured in the clashes.

Images on social media showed the Taliban sent additional forces to the conflict area.

The Wesh-Chaman border crossing is one of the major crossings between Afghanistan and Pakistan along the controversial Durand Line.