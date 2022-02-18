Doha hosts Qatari-Turkish talks on regional developments

Qatari and Turkish officials held talks on Thursday in the capital Doha on bilateral relations between the two countries and regional developments in the Middle East.

The talks were organized via a meeting between the Qatari assistant minister of foreign affairs for regional affairs, Mohammad bin Abdulaziz Saleh Al-Khulaifi, and Turkey's Ambassador to Doha Mustafa Göksu.

According to a statement by the Qatari Foreign Ministry, the meeting dealt with "bilateral cooperation and a number of regional issues."

"Turkey and Qatar will continue to work closely together," Turkey's Embassy in Doha tweeted after the meeting.

Turkish-Qatari relations are witnessing a growing and continuous cooperation at various levels, with a high coordination on many regional and international issues.