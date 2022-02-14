TURKEYS ERDOĞAN PAYS VISIT TO UAE FOR FIRST TIME IN A DECADE

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan arrived in the United Arab Emirates on Monday, state media said, on the first such visit since 2013 as the two countries mend ties strained by years of animosity in a pivot toward economic partnership.

Erdoğan was greeted by the Gulf state's de facto ruler Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan, who visited Ankara last November when investment accords worth billions of dollars were signed.

"During this visit, we aim to develop the momentum we have captured with the United Arab Emirates and to take the necessary steps for ties to go back to the level they deserve," Erdoğan told reporters at Istanbul's Ataturk Airport before he departed.

"The dialogue and cooperation of Turkey and the United Arab Emirates carries great importance for the peace and stability of our entire region," he added.

The UAE and Turkey have competed for regional influence since Arab uprisings erupted a decade ago, a rivalry which saw them backing different sides in Libya's civil war and extended to disputes from the eastern Mediterranean to the Gulf.

The warming diplomatic relations come as Turkey is facing economic turmoil and as the UAE pursues a more conciliatory foreign policy driven by economic priorities.

Last month the two countries agreed on a nearly $5 billion swap deal in local currencies.

Erdoğan said that during his visit Turkey and the UAE would seek to boost bilateral trade and seek opportunities in "the complementary structures of the two countries' economies".

Turkish sources said the two nations are expected to officially begin negotiations for a trade agreement and sign memorandums of understanding, including on climate action, industry and advanced technology, health and agriculture.

They are also expected to sign a letter of intent for starting defence industry cooperation meetings, as well as a memorandum of understanding on investment cooperation, the sources said.

Relations between Turkey and the UAE frayed in 2017 when Turkey sided with Qatar while the UAE and other countries in the region severed their ties with Doha.



The Emirati crown prince visited Turkey in November. Since then, both countries have signed cooperation deals, including 10 security, economic and technological agreements, according to the UAE's official news agency WAM.



The trade volume between the UAE and Turkey stood at more than $7 billion in the first half of 2021, double the amount in the same period of 2020, WAM added.



To mark the visit, the UAE's Burj Khalifa, world's tallest skyscraper, was illuminated in the colours of the Turkish flag.





