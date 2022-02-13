Erdoğan’s visit to UAE next week aimed at boosting dialogue between Turkey and UAE - communications director

Turkey's president's official visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) starting Monday is aimed at strengthening constructive dialogue to ensure regional peace as well as take bilateral relations to the next level, Turkey's communications director said Sunday.

"Turkey believes that the future of the region should be shaped on the basis of economic cooperation and political dialogue," Fahrettin Altun, head of the Communications Directorate, wrote in an article for UAE daily Al-Ittihad ahead of Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's two-day official visit to the Gulf nation.

Altun said Turkey is pleased to see that the UAE also shares the same vision and is ready to work with Turkey for a more stable and prosperous region.

"As Turkey and the UAE, we believe that regional economic cooperation, both at the bilateral and multilateral levels, can be the basis for the needed stability and peace in the region," Altun wrote.

Altun expressed his belief that both countries are committed to boosting regional cooperation and creating new investment opportunities that will create constructive economic ties.

"Turkey, under the leadership of President Erdoğan, acts with an understanding of strengthening relations with brother countries in the Gulf to establish stability and peace in the region," Altun added.

Erdoğan's visit comes at the invitation of Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the directorate said in a statement on Sunday.

Bilateral relations between Turkey and the UAE and steps to deepen cooperation will be discussed during talks, according to the statement.

The two leaders will attend the signing ceremony of several agreements after one-on-one and inter-delegation meetings.

The agreements will cover various fields, including investment, defense, transportation, agriculture, health, and media.

Erdoğan on Tuesday will also visit the Expo 2020 Dubai, where Turkey's national day will be celebrated.





