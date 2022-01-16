Turkiye 'neutralizes' 6 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

Turkish forces "neutralized" six PKK terrorists in northern Iraq, Turkiye's National Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

The terrorists were targeted in the Operation Pençe-Şimşek and Pençe-Kaplan regions in northern Iraq, according to the ministry.

Turkish authorities use the word "neutralized" in statements to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

The Pençe operations are a series of offensives Turkiye has been carrying out since 2019 against terrorist groups in northern Iraq, particularly the PKK.

The PKK terror group often hides out in northern Iraq, just across Turkiye's southern border, to plot terror attacks in Turkiye.

In its over 35-year terror campaign against Turkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Turkiye, the US and the EU-has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.