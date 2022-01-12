Israeli forces raze more than 10 structures belonging to Palestinians in occupied West Bank

Israeli bulldozers demolished 11 Palestinian structures in the occupied West Bank on Wednesday, according to a local activist.

Basil al-Adraa said five houses inhabited by 18 people, five bars and a water well were demolished in the al-Fakheet Bedouin community, south of Hebron city.

He added that Israeli authorities cited the lack of building permits for the demolitions in Area C.

Under the 1995 Oslo Accords between Israel and the Palestinian Authority, the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, was divided into three portions-Area A, B, and C.

According to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), a total of 768 Palestinian structures in Area C and the occupied East Jerusalem have been demolished by Israel between January and November 2021.





