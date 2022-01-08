Iranian poet Baktash Abtin dies in detention after being infected with COVID

Dissident Iranian poet and filmmaker Baktash Abtin , who was serving a jail sentence in Tehran on security charges, has died after falling ill with Covid-19, rights groups said Saturday.

"Baktash Abtin has died," the Iranian Writers Association said in a statement on its Telegram channel after the author was put into an induced coma earlier in the week.



Media rights group Reporters Without Borders confirmed his death in a statement on Twitter, saying it blamed the authorities for failing to save his life.







