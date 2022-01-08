Iranian poet Baktash Abtin dies in detention after being infected with COVID

 Contact Us
The Iranian poet and regime critic Baktash Abtin has died in prison in Tehran due to Covid-19, according to a writers' association. Abtin died in Evin prison on Saturday, the Iranian Writers' Union (CNI) and Ilna news agency reported.

Published January 08,2022
Dissident Iranian poet and filmmaker Baktash Abtin, who was serving a jail sentence in Tehran on security charges, has died after falling ill with Covid-19, rights groups said Saturday.

"Baktash Abtin has died," the Iranian Writers Association said in a statement on its Telegram channel after the author was put into an induced coma earlier in the week.

Media rights group Reporters Without Borders confirmed his death in a statement on Twitter, saying it blamed the authorities for failing to save his life.