ISRAELS JERUSALEM POST WEBSITE HACKED ON IRANI GENERAL SOLEIMANIS ASSASSINATION ANNIVERSARY

Hackers on Monday targeted the website of an Israeli newspaper on the 2020 anniversary of the killing of a prominent Iranian general, replacing its content with an image that threatened a site associated with Israel's undeclared nuclear weapons program.

Published January 03,2022
Israel's Jerusalem Post newspaper said on Monday its website had been hacked, in what it said was an apparent threat to the country.

Instead of displaying a main news page, the website showed an illustration that appeared to recall top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani, who was assassinated in a U.S. drone strike in Iraq on this day in 2020.

The illustration showed a bullet-shaped object shooting out of a red ring worn on a finger, an apparent reference to a distinctive ring Soleimani used to wear.

The Jerusalem Post, an English-language daily, tweeted that it was working to resolve the issue.

"We are aware of the apparent hacking of our website, alongside a direct threat (to) Israel," it said.

Its mobile app did not appear to be affected, and other major Israeli news websites were working normally.