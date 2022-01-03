Israel orders demolition of 10 Palestinian structures in West Bank

Israeli authorities have issued demolition orders for 10 Palestinian structures, including a mosque, in the occupied West Bank, according to a local official on Monday.

Salah Fanoun, the mayor of Nahalin village, west of Bethlehem, said Israeli authorities cited lack of building permits in Area C for the demolition orders.

"Four inhabited houses and a mosque are among the list of structures to be demolished," he told Anadolu Agency.

Area C is under Israel's administrative and security control until a final status agreement is reached with the Palestinians.

Under the 1995 Oslo Accords between Israel and the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, was divided into three portions-Area A, B, and C.

According to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), a total of 768 Palestinian structures in Area C and the occupied East Jerusalem have been demolished by Israel between January and November 2021.