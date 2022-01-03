Hungary blocks entry of 450 irregular migrants in last 3 days

Hungary's security forces prevented more than 450 irregular migrants from entering the country over the last three days, police said on Monday.

In a statement, the police said as many as 457 migrants were turned away from the borders.

The statement said that some 1,418 migrants were blocked from entering the country between Dec. 20 and 26, and 1,381 others between Dec. 27 and Jan 2.

Also, at least 21 people were detained on suspicion of human smuggling over the last week.

Hungary has set up a barbed-wire fence at its borders with Serbia and Croatia in an attempt to stop irregular migrants, declaring a state of emergency in border areas and increasing penalties for illegal crossings.



