Turkish forces neutralize 5 more YPG terrorists in northern Syria

Turkish security forces "neutralized" five YPG/PKK terrorists in northern Syria , the Turkish National Defense Ministry announced on Friday.

The terrorists were neutralized in an operation carried out in the Operation Peace Spring region against the terrorists who "martyred" Cihan Gökkaya, a personnel of Turkey's State Hydraulic Works, the ministry said on Twitter.

The statement also wished Allah's mercy on the "martyr" and conveyed condolences to his relatives.

"Our operations in the region continue," it added.

The ministry also posted footage of the operation.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Since 2016, Ankara has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018) and Peace Spring (2019).

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.