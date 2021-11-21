Israeli police killed one Palestinian in East Jerusalem over attack claims

Israeli police said on Sunday that there was an attack in the Old City of Jerusalem and that the attacker was killed.

One person died and three others were wounded in the incident and the injured, who included two civilians and two police officers, were rushed to hospital where one of them, a 30-year-old, died of their injuries, medical sources said without giving further details.

The Old City is in the Israeli-occupied eastern part of Jerusalem, which Palestinians claim as the capital of their future state.

Israel captured east Jerusalem in the 1967 Six-Day War and later annexed it, in a move not recognized by most of the international community.