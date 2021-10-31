Turkey 'neutralizes' 2 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

Turkey "neutralized" at least two PKK terrorists in northern Iraq, the National Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

Turkish authorities often use the term "neutralized" in statements to imply the terrorists in question surrendered, were killed, or captured.

Terrorists were targeted in the areas of Operation Pençe-Şimşek and Operation Pençe-Kaplan, according to the ministry.

Turkey continues its fight against terrorists resolutely, it added.

The PKK terror group often hides out in northern Iraq, just across Turkey's southern border, to plot terror attacks in Turkey.

The Pençe operations are a series of offensives Turkey has carried out since 2019 against terror groups in northern Iraq, particularly the PKK.

Operations Pençe-Kaplan and Pençe-Kartal were initiated in June last year in Iraq's Haftanin, Sinjar and Zap regions, while Pençe-Şimşek and Pençe-Yıldırım were launched this April in Metina and Avasin-Basyan regions.