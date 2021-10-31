 Contact Us
News World Several passengers injured as trains collide in England

AFP WORLD
Published November 01,2021
Several passengers were injured after two trains collided in southern England on Sunday, official sources said.

Local media talked of around a dozen walking wounded.

"We are currently at the scene of the train accident, involving two trains between Andover and Salisbury," local police tweeted.

A spokesperson for the national Network Rail company said the last carriage of one of the trains was derailed after hitting an object as it exited a tunnel near Salisbury station, before being rear-ended by the second train.

The accident happened around 7 pm (1900 GMT), involving a train from London's Waterloo Station and a Bristol train.

"There are reports of injuries and the emergency services are on site along with railway first responders," the spokesperson said

Transport police reported that a centre had been opened to receive the injured.