Italian league leaders Napoli barely beat Salernitana

Italian Serie A leaders Napoli carried on their splendid form in the league over a 1-0 win against Salernitana on Sunday.

Polish midfielder Piotr Zielinski scored the winning goal for the visitors in the 61st minute at Arechi Stadium.

Zielinski was in the penalty box to follow a rebound deflected by the Salernitana defense and put the ball into the net, unleashing a left-footed strike.

In the 70th minute, Salernitana midfielder Grigoris Kastanos was sent off after a harsh sliding tackle against Andre Zambo Anguissa.

Napoli were also down to 10 men as Senegalese central defender Kalidou Koulibaly fouled Salernitana forward Simy Nwankwo in the 77th minute.

Koulibaly was brandished a direct red card as he took down Simy, denying a goal-scoring opportunity.

Napoli secured the 1-0 win to go on to lead the Serie A with 31 points in 11 matches.

Still unbeaten in Italy, Napoli also scored 23 goals but conceded three.

Salernitana have seven points to be in the relegation zone.