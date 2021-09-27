TURKEYS SOYLU CONGRATULATES IRANIAN COUNTERPART ON INAUGURATION

Turkey 's interior minister in a phone call on Monday congratulated his Iranian counterpart on his inauguration.

During the meeting, Turkey's Süleyman Soylu and Ahmad Vahidi discussed the issues of cooperation between interior ministries of the two countries, including migration, security, fight against terrorism, as well as current developments, the Interior Ministry said in a statement.

Soylu said joint efforts to deepen longstanding cooperation between the ministries will add a significant impetus to bilateral ties.