PKK suspected in Iraqi blast that killed 2 children

Authorities said the PKK terror group is suspected of a deadly explosion at a refugee camp in northern Iraq that killed two children.

The children died and three other people were injured in the explosion late Monday at the Qadia Camp in Zakho district of Dohuk province, according to TV channel Kurdistan 24, based in the KRG's capital, Erbil.

Sivan Sindi, Zakho public security director, said that officials suspect the attack was carried out with a bomb trap by the PKK terror organization.

The explosion went off near the house of a security official and Sindi said the official [didn't disclose his name] had been threatened before by the PKK.

The PKK terror group increased activities in the northern Kurdish region after an agreement signed between the Iraqi government and the Kurdish Regional Government (KRG) on Oct. 9, 2020, stipulated ending the PKK presence in Sinjar.