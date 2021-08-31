Israel leads world in average of new daily COVID cases per capita: Study

Israel recorded the highest number of coronavirus cases per capita over the past week, according to data published Tuesday by Oxford University Press.

The country overtook Montenegro and Georgia with an average of 1,013 new daily cases per million people over a week, figures by Our World in Data showed.

Some 10,946 Israelis tested positive for the virus Monday, breaking the country's previous record set on Jan. 18 of 10,118 new cases.

Health Ministry data shows that from last Tuesday up to Monday, 61,185 new coronavirus cases were diagnosed, an average of 8,740 new infections a day.

Since the start of August, 564 coronavirus patients in Israel have died, compared with 52 in July and only eight in June.

The Israeli Health Ministry said 5.9 million people have received the first dose of a COVID vaccine, including 5.4 million who received two doses, while 2.1 million have received a third dose.