UN chief warns of impending ‘humanitarian catastrophe’ in Afghanistan

Afghanistan is facing an impending "humanitarian catastrophe" as the Taliban take control of the war-torn nation, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Tuesday.

Guterres voiced grave concern as about half of all Afghans, or 18 million people, require humanitarian aid to survive, and pledged "the humanitarian system's commitment to stay and deliver will not waver."

"A humanitarian catastrophe looms," he said in a statement. "Amid a severe drought and with harsh winter conditions on the horizon, extra food, shelter and health supplies must be urgently fast-tracked into the country."

Roughly one-third of all Afghans are facing food insecurity, or not knowing from where their next meal will come and more than half of all children are expected to become acutely malnourished during the next year, according to UN data.

The international body evacuated hundreds of its humanitarian personnel from Afghanistan ahead of the US withdrawal from the country, which was completed on Tuesday. The staffers have been temporarily relocated to Almaty, Kazakhstan's largest metropolis, to carry out their duties remotely.

The UN has maintained it is committed to delivering aid to Afghans "in their hour of need," and said the majority of its humanitarian personnel will remain to provide "vital assistance to millions most in need."

Guterres has emphasized the importance of ensuring Kabul's Hamid Karzai Airport remains open following the US exit to facilitate large-scale aid deliveries.