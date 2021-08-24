3 PKK terrorists neutralized in southeastern Turkey

Security forces have neutralized at least three PKK terrorists in southeastern Turkey, the Interior Ministry announced on Tuesday.

The terrorists were targeted in Gulesli area of Mount Gabar by gendarmerie commando teams, supported by drones and the Turkish Air Force, said the ministry.

Operations are still underway in the area, it added.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.