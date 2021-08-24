Over 90 mln COVID-19 jabs administered in Turkey so far

Turkey has administered more than 90.4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines since launching a mass immunization campaign in January, according to official figures on Tuesday.

Over 46.64 million people have received a first dose, while more than 35.67 million are fully vaccinated, the Health Ministry said.

Turkey has also given third booster shots to over 7.92 million people.

The data showed that at least 75.16% of the country's adult population has received at least one dose of a two-shot vaccine.

The ministry also reported 19,191 coronavirus cases, pushing the total to over 6 million. A total of 230 people also died of the disease, bringing the death toll to 52,860.

Last week, Turkey expanded its intensive vaccination campaign to include everyone aged 15 and above, as well as children at least 12 years old who have a chronic disease.









