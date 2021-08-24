 Contact Us
News World Russian armed forces not to be deployed in war-torn Afghanistan: Putin

Russian armed forces not to be deployed in war-torn Afghanistan: Putin

"It goes without saying that we do not plan to interfere in Afghanistan's domestic affairs let alone deploy our armed forces in a conflict. The USSR had its own experience in that country. We have drawn the necessary lessons," Russian leader Vladimir Putin said in a statement on Tıesday.

Reuters WORLD
Published August 24,2021
Subscribe
RUSSIAN ARMED FORCES NOT TO BE DEPLOYED IN WAR-TORN AFGHANISTAN: PUTIN

President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that Russia would not deploy its armed force to Afghanistan to take part in a conflict and that Moscow had learnt the lessons of the Soviet Union's decade-long failed intervention there.

Putin was speaking to a congress of the ruling United Russia party.

"It goes without saying that we do not plan to interfere in Afghanistan's domestic affairs let alone deploy our armed forces in a conflict," said Putin.

"The USSR had its own experience in that country. We have drawn the necessary lessons."

Soviet forces left Afghanistan in 1989.