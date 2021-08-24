Russian armed forces not to be deployed in war-torn Afghanistan: Putin

President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that Russia would not deploy its armed force to Afghanistan to take part in a conflict and that Moscow had learnt the lessons of the Soviet Union 's decade-long failed intervention there.

Putin was speaking to a congress of the ruling United Russia party.

"It goes without saying that we do not plan to interfere in Afghanistan 's domestic affairs let alone deploy our armed forces in a conflict," said Putin.

"The USSR had its own experience in that country. We have drawn the necessary lessons."