Turkish air force ‘neutralizes’ 3 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

Turkish aerial elements neutralized three PKK terrorists in Gara, northern Iraq, the country's National Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

In an official statement, the ministry said that as part of Turkish strikes on terror elements in northern Iraq, three terrorists affiliated with the PKK were neutralized in Gara in successful operations by the air force.

The PKK terror group often hides out in northern Iraq, just across Turkey's southern border, to plot terror attacks in Turkey.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and the EU-has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.