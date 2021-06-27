Car bombing kills 1 civilian in northwestern Syria, 2 injured

At least one civilian was killed and two others were injured in a car bombing in northwestern Syria on Sunday, according to local sources.

The explosive-laden vehicle detonated in al-Bab district, which was cleared of terrorists with Turkey's Operation Euphrates Shield in 2017.

Security forces are evaluating the possibility that the YPG/PKK terror group might be responsible for the attack, the sources said.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.