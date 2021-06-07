US defense chief says US Afghanistan withdrawal 'proceeding well'

The ongoing effort to withdraw all US forces from Afghanistan by September is "proceeding well," Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Monday.

Speaking at the Pentagon while hosting NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, Austin said the US remains committed to assisting NATO partners in the country as they also pull out.

"I'm confident that as resolute support begins to stand down, we will transition to a new relationship with Afghanistan and with the Afghan forces, one that continues to help them meet their responsibilities to their citizens," the US defense chief said, using the name for the winding-down NATO support mission for Afghan forces.

US President Joe Biden has set a Sept. 11 deadline for all American forces to leave Afghanistan with the exception of a handful that will be tasked with securing Washington's embassy in Kabul.

The Pentagon said last week that the process is nearing 50% completion. A weekly update is expected on Tuesday morning.

Stoltenberg, the NATO chief, maintained the alliance will continue to support the Afghan government after member states finish their exit through "our continued civilian presence in Afghanistan" as well as military aid and potentially additional training for Afghan forces.

"So we need the stay coordinated. We need to work together with the partners, as we now end our military presence in Afghanistan," he said.