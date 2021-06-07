Israeli police refuse to approve flag march in Jerusalem

Israeli police on Monday refused to approve a flag march intended to run through occupied East Jerusalem, according to the local media.

The Israeli Broadcasting Corporation network cited organizers of the march as saying that they have been informed of the police decision to cancel the event over fears of sparking tensions with the Palestinians.

Far-right Israeli groups have called for the flag march on Thursday to pass through the Old City's Damascus Gate in occupied East Jerusalem.

Several security and military officials, including Defense Minister Benny Gantz, warned against allowing the march for fears of inflaming the situation with the Palestinians.

The march had originally been planned for May 10 to mark what the Israelis call the day of unifying Jerusalem, in reference to Israel's occupation of the city in 1967, but the march was canceled amid tensions that escalated into 11 days of fighting between Israel and Palestinian resistance factions in Gaza.