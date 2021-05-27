Turkish troops neutralize 5 more YPG/PKK terrorists in northern Syria

Turkey neutralized Thursday at least five YPG/PKK terrorists in areas that fall under the country's cross-border anti-terror operations in northern Syria, according to the National Defense Ministry.

One of the terrorists opened harassing fire into the Operation Euphrates Shield area, while four others tried to infiltrate into the zone of Operation Peace Spring, the ministry said on Twitter.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" in statements to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is its Syrian offshoot.

Since 2016, Turkey has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and to enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).