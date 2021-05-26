Palestinian opens roofless barbershop on Gaza rubbles

Hashim al-Jarusha is cutting the hair of his customers in a roofless barbershop he made on the rubbles of the building where he had a salon before the Israeli forces attacked the Gaza Strip.

The area's landscape has changed as a result of Israeli forces' brutal attacks. Once a decent neighborhood for a living has become rubbles after the bombing, 33-year-old al-Jarusha told Anadolu Agency as he was shaving a customer in the open air during the hot summer season.

Daily life in Gaza City has started to return to normal following a cease-fire deal between Israel and Palestinian resistance group Hamas.

"After being bombarded with multiple missiles, Israeli forces destroyed my salon and entirely changed the landscape of the neighborhood," al-Jarusha said.

When the war in Gaza ended, he raced out to get new tools and resumed his profession. He decided to place a chair, a mirror, and a few razors over the rubbles of his salon north of Gaza City so that he could continue his work, which is his and his family's lifeline.

Israeli forces not only targeted residential areas, but also people's workplaces, including his shop, where he has worked for 11 years.

"The barbershop was everything for me, my dream, and my future, and I've been working for 11 years," al-Jarusha said.

He had a large customer base and had three people to work at his salon. "I had a good income, which has been ruined. And three other workers have also lost their jobs," al-Jarusha said, vowing that "he will not give up and will continue his work on the rubbles."

The father of two children hopes to rebuild his salon as soon as possible so that he can support his family and the families of the three workers.

He called on the international community to assist and support Palestinians in their efforts to rebuild Gaza city.

The cease-fire between Israel and Hamas took effect early last Friday.

The Egyptian-brokered truce came after 11 days of Israeli airstrikes on the blockaded Gaza Strip.

The death toll from Israeli attacks on the besieged Gaza Strip has risen to 253, including 39 women and 66 children, according to latest toll by the Gaza-based Palestinian Health Ministry.





