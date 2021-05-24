Bomb blast kills 3 civilians in northern Syria

At least three people were killed in a bomb blast in northern Syria on Monday, local sources said.

Terrorists blew up an explosives-laden motorcycle in the city center of Jarabulus, a northern border town that was cleared of terrorists during Turkey's Operation Euphrates Shield in 2016.

Security officials at the blast site said the attack may have been carried out by the YPG/PKK terror group, according to the sources.

The terror group, operating from Syria's adjacent Tal Rifaat and Manbij regions, often carries out attacks in Jarabulus, Azaz, Afrin, and al-Bab.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and the EU-has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian branch.

Since 2016, Turkey has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and to enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).

