Israeli airstrikes kill 14 Palestinian children in Gaza

At least 14 children were among 48 Palestinians killed in the ongoing Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip.

Figures released by the Palestinian Health Ministry showed that three women were also killed in the attacks, while 304 people injured.

Medical sources said that the children killed in the attacks were aged between 7 and 16 years old.

The Israeli army launched a military offensive in the Gaza Strip on Monday amid tension after police stormed the flashpoint Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied East Jerusalem and assaulted worshippers.

The flare-up comes against the backdrop of last week's Israeli court order for the eviction of Palestinian families in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of East Jerusalem.

Five Israelis have also been killed by rocket fire from the Gaza Strip.



