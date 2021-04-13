 Contact Us
Hamas members pick Khaled Meshaal as head of diaspora office

Published April 13,2021
The Palestinian resistance group Hamas elected its former chief Khaled Meshaal as head of its office in the diaspora, a source in the group said Monday.

The source, who asked not to be named, told Anadolu Agency that elections earlier in the day to choose a president of the group abroad resulted in Meshaal being elected for a four-year term.

Meshaal was Hamas leader from 1996 until 2017 before he was succeeded by incumbent chief Ismail Haniyeh.

Since mid-February, Hamas has held internal elections in the Gaza Strip, the West Bank and abroad.

On March 10, the group re-elected Yahya Sinwar as its president in the Gaza Strip.