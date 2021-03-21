US-led coalition destroys 85 Daesh/ISIS targets

The US-led coalition destroyed 85 Daesh/ISIS targets in 133 strikes in the last 10 days, according to the Iraqi Defense Ministry on Saturday.

It said 61 shelters and 24 caves used by Daesh/ISIS terrorists were destroyed and terrorists were neutralized during the operation.

In 2017, Iraq declared victory over Daesh/ISIS by reclaiming all of its territory -- about a third of the country's area-invaded by the terror group in 2014.

But the terror group still maintains sleeper cells in large areas of Iraq and periodically launches attacks.

The Iraqi army continues to carry out frequent operations against the group in parts of the country.