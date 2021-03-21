 Contact Us
News Turkey President Erdoğan celebrates Nowruz

President Erdoğan celebrates Nowruz

President released a message on the occasion of Nowruz.

Anadolu Agency TURKEY
Published March 21,2021
Subscribe
PRESIDENT ERDOĞAN CELEBRATES NOWRUZ

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Sunday celebrated Nowruz and said his nation would continue to build a more prosperous, fairer and safer future.

In a statement issued by the Communications Directorate, Erdoğan said Nowruz is a symbol of hope, brotherhood and solidarity and it was celebrated in different geographies stretching from Central Asia to the Balkans.

Wishing the spring festival would bring abundance for his nation, Erdoğan said he hoped Nowruz would be a means of remembering, preserving and transferring cultural values to new generations.