Saudi-led coalition attacks rebel positions in Sanaa

The Saudi-led coalition launched air raids on rebel-held areas in the Yemeni capital Sanaa on Sunday, according to the Houthi group.

The Houthi-run Al-Masirah TV said coalition warplanes carried out eight airstrikes on the capital, including two targeting the Sanaa airport.

The coalition also launched three air raids in the coastal province of Al-Hudaydah and the northern Amran province, the broadcaster said.

There was no information yet about casualties or material damage.

The Saudi-run Al Ekhbariya TV channel, citing Yemeni sources, said the attacks targeted ballistic missile positions and weapon workshops in the three provinces.

On March 7, the Saudi-led coalition launched an aerial campaign against rebel-held positions, in response to increasing Houthi rocket and drone attacks on Saudi territories.

Yemen has been wracked by violence and instability since 2014, when Iran-aligned Houthi rebels captured much of the country, including Sanaa.

A Saudi-led coalition aimed at reinstating the Yemeni government has worsened the situation, causing one of the world's worst man-made humanitarian crises with nearly 80% or about 30 million of its people needing humanitarian assistance and protection and more than 13 million in danger of starving to death.