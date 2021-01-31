FLOOD INUNDATES REFUGEE CAMP IN SYRIAS AFRIN

A refugee camp in Syria's northwestern Afrin district was left inundated due to heavy rains on Sunday.

War-weary displaced Syrians, who live in refugee camps, are now struggling with the damage caused by flooding.

At least 30 makeshift tents have been rendered useless.

Syria has been embroiled in a civil war since early 2011 when the Bashar al-Assad regime cracked down on pro-democracy protesters with unexpected ferocity.

Since then, over 5 million civilians have become homeless.





