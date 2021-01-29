Turkish NGOs continue aid delivery in northern Syria

Two Turkish non-governmental organizations on Friday sent truckloads of aid supplies to families in the northern Idlib province of Syria.

The Ankara-based Turkish Cansuyu Foundation sent 20 truckloads of aid containing food and medical supplies.

According to statement by the foundation, aid intends to lessen sufferings of people in the region and show solidarity with them.

In addition, the Human Foundation also dispatched food, heaters and firewood to the people, who were adversely affected by the rains in the region.

Muhammed Zahid Güney, the executive board member of the foundation, told Anadolu Agency that families dislocated due to the civil war in the country migrate to Idlib, which they regard a safe place for its proximity to Turkish border.

He added that these families face problems in finding food, shelter and medical supplies.

Underlining that the foundation will continue to support migrant families with the help of donors, Güney said: "We have provided food, fire heaters, firewood and blankets to the 750 families in Idlib who live in delicate tents adversely affected by rain showers."

Last week, heavy rains destroyed tents that hosted over 50,000 civilians.

Idlib falls within a de-escalation zone forged under an agreement between Turkey and Russia. The area has been the subject of multiple cease-fire understandings, which have frequently been violated by the Assad regime and its allies.

Syria has been embroiled in a vicious civil war since early 2011, when the Bashar al-Assad regime cracked down on pro-democracy protests with unexpected ferocity.

More than 5 million civilians have since been displaced.





