Turkey reports over 6,900 new COVID-19 infections

Local and foreign tourists visit Ayasofya-i Kebir Camii or Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Istanbul, Turkey January 29, 2021. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

The country's case tally passed 2.46 million, while the nationwide death toll reached 25,736, with 131 fatalities over the past day.

As many as 8,093 more patients in the country won the battle against the virus, bringing the total number of recoveries to over 2.34 million.

More than 29.3 million coronavirus tests have been conducted in Turkey to date, with 165,094 since Thursday.

The latest figures show that the number of COVID-19 patients in critical condition dropped to 1,740.

Turkey began a mass COVID-19 vaccination campaign on Jan. 14, starting with healthcare workers along with top officials to encourage public confidence in the vaccines.

Since early December, Turkey has also been implementing curfews on nights and weekends to curb the spread of the virus.

The pandemic has so far claimed more than 2.19 million lives in 192 countries and regions since it emerged in December 2019, according to the US' Johns Hopkins University. More than 101.6 million cases and over 56.2 million recoveries have been reported worldwide.