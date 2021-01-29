Islamophobic attacks in France increase by 53% in 2020 - report
WORLD Agencies and A News
Compared to the previous year, heinous Islamophobic attacks against the French Muslims went up by 53% in 2020, the latest data released by the political researchers showed.
The latest figures compiled by the political researchers have released that the Islamophobic incidents rose by 53% in France due to anti-Muslim discourses by the racist French politician. And also, biased media coverage against Islam and Muslims has a substantial part in the hate incidents.