Israeli settlers uproot scores of olive trees in occupied West Bank
"At least 100 olive trees belonging to Palestinian farmers were uprooted by Jewish settlers on Monday night in Shi'b al-Batin, east of Yatta in Hebron," Fuad Al-Amor -- a local activist -- told Turkey's state-run news agency on Tuesday. Palestinian farmers complain of repeated attacks on their farmlands by Israeli soldiers and settlers.
He said the landowner of the trees has filed a complaint to Israeli police over the settler attack.
According to the Palestinian Grassroots Anti-Apartheid Wall Camping -- a coalition of Palestinian non-governmental organizations --, 2020 was the harshest year for the farmers. More than 8,400 olive trees were uprooted or burned.