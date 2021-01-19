Israeli settlers uproot scores of olive trees in occupied West Bank

Israeli settlers have chopped down scores of olive trees belonging to Palestinian farmers in the occupied Western Bank, according to a local activist on Tuesday.



"At least 100 olive trees were uprooted by settlers on Monday night in Shi'b al-Batin, east of Yatta in Hebron," Fuad Al-Amor told Anadolu Agency.



He said the landowner of the trees has filed a complaint to Israeli police over the settler attack.



Palestinian farmers complain of repeated attacks on their farmlands by Israeli soldiers and settlers.



According to the Palestinian Grassroots Anti-Apartheid Wall Camping -- a coalition of Palestinian non-governmental organizations --, 2020 was the harshest year for the farmers. More than 8,400 olive trees were uprooted or burned.





