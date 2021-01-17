Terror blast kills 1, wounds 6 others in NW Syria

A bomb-laden vehicle exploded in the northwestern Azaz city of Syria on Sunday, killing at least one civilian and wounding six others.

The explosion took place in a popular market hall in Sicco village near the Turkish borderline.

Local authorities cordoned off the area, and the wounded were shifted to nearby health facilities.

No group has yet taken responsibility for the blast, however, the YPG/PKK terror group is known to be active in the region.

Sicco village is home to camps of civilians who fled from violence by the Bashar al-Assad regime, and terror groups.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.