15 Palestinians injured in anti-settlement protests

At least 15 Palestinians were injured and dozens of others suffered suffocation in the occupied West Bank on Friday as the Israeli army used rubber bullets and tear gas to disperse anti-settlement protests.



Speaking to Anadolu Agency, eyewitnesses said dozens of Palestinians were protesting in Mugayir town, Ramallah against illegal settlements.



Medics told Anadolu Agency that they gave first aid to people injured by rubber-coated metal bullets and protesters suffocating as a result of inhaling tear gas.

In a separate incident, Israeli army tried to disperse a similar march in the town of Kafr Qaddoum, Qalqilya using rubber-coated metal bullets and tear gas canisters.

Four protesters were hurt and dozens suffered suffocation, said Murad Shteiwi, who coordinated the march.

In Hebron, the Israeli army closed At-Tuwani town's entrance and prevented dozens of Palestinians from reaching it to participate in a march condemning the settlements.

The Israeli army also used sound bombs that injured a woman in the foot and arrested an elderly person.

Every Friday, Palestinians organize anti-settlement rallies in a number of villages and towns across the West Bank. More than 650,000 Jewish settlers currently live in more than 164 illegal settlements and 116 outposts in the occupied West Bank.

International law views both the West Bank and East Jerusalem as "occupied territories" and considers all Jewish settlement-building activities there as illegal.







